What does a Liberal Democrat council leader do? Never Mind The Bar Charts S2E3
In this episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, the Liberal Democrat leader of Chelmsford Council, Stephen Robinson is interviewed about what Lib Dem council leader does, and how he got to be one in the first place.
Show notes
- The Chelmsford team were great at welcoming and making good use of volunteers who came to help.
- Read the then Conservative leader of Chelmsford Council explaining before polling day that, “we have mostly avoided canvassing up to now”.
- A big vote increase but a long way off winning: the Chelmsford result at the 2019 general election.
- Black Box Thinking: the lessons of marginal gains.
