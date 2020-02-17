Valerie Silbiger passes away

Very sad news last week with the death of long-time Liberal Democrat activist and close friend to many in the party, Valerie Silbiger.

She played many roles across the party, including in our candidate and appeals processes and on London Region.

She and her husband Clive were also for many years the freepost address for Haringey Liberal Democrats, back when that could mean several hundred returns a week during resident survey season. She gathered, opened and sorted tens of thousands of envelopes over the years – and always had a smile and word of encouragement when I came to pick them up.

Lynne Featherstone, formerly MP for Hornsey and Wood Green, summarises the thoughts of many with her words:

I am so sorry and sad to hear this news. Such a wonderful warm caring engaged human being. So kind to me and supportive from the very start. Love and thoughts to all the family.