Are you doing the wrong thing with your guest Lib Dem speakers?

It may be a trend, a coincidence or something I’m just late to noticing. But I was really struck by how good the format of the events was when I’ve been to speak to two university Liberal Democrat societies since starting as Party President.

In both cases, rather than doing the usual speech followed by questions, the format was an interview. No speech to prepare. No speech to bore people with. No speech to go on too long and squeeze out questions from the audience. Just straight into an interview format with one person popping questions at me.

That format also means that when I said something interesting the questioner could dig into it and when I said something boring they could move on – much better for the audience than having to wait out the less good bits of speeches and wish for more from the best bits.

Likewise, the interviewer could bring in audience questions at different times through the event rather than having to wait all the way until the end.

If you are organising a Lib Dem speaker event too, I’d heartily recommend trying out this format. It’s a winner.

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.