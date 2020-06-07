PODCAST – Good News, Bad News and the race to be US President
Welcome to another special edition of Never Mind The Bar Charts, this time my appearance on Democratically: 2020 with Karin Robinson. We talk about my book, Bad News, the US Presidential race and how election coverage is so often wrong.
Show notes
- Democratically: 2020 on Apple Podcasts. (It’s also on all the other standard podcast platforms.
- Karin Robinson on Twitter.
- Sign up for a free chapter from Bad News.
