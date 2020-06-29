Political

Get key campaigning emails from the Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrat campaign email sign up options

Here’s how you can get really helpful emails specially designed for Liberal Democrat campaigners. As a bonus, none of them are from me.

To sign up for the Lib Dem campaigner email list run by the party:

  1. Go to www.libdems.org.uk/secure_login to login to the member-only section of the party website;
  2. If you have trouble logging-in, contact help@libdems.org.uk;
  3. Once logged-in, go to www.libdems.org.uk/campaigners-emails;
  4. Tick and untick options as you wish and hit ‘Update info’;
  5. While you’re there, take a look too at the other party email options at www.libdems.org.uk/email-settings; and
  6. Sit back and enjoy the emails coming your way (remembering of course to keep an eye on your spam/junk folder in case it needs a bit of training up to learn these emails are ok).

 

