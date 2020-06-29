Get key campaigning emails from the Liberal Democrats

Here’s how you can get really helpful emails specially designed for Liberal Democrat campaigners. As a bonus, none of them are from me.

To sign up for the Lib Dem campaigner email list run by the party:

Go to www.libdems.org.uk/secure_login to login to the member-only section of the party website; If you have trouble logging-in, contact help@libdems.org.uk; Once logged-in, go to www.libdems.org.uk/campaigners-emails; Tick and untick options as you wish and hit ‘Update info’; While you’re there, take a look too at the other party email options at www.libdems.org.uk/email-settings; and Sit back and enjoy the emails coming your way (remembering of course to keep an eye on your spam/junk folder in case it needs a bit of training up to learn these emails are ok).

Want to hear more about what the Lib Dems are doing in Parliament? Sign-up for a weekly update here.