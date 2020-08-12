It’s eleven years since I wrote about “the Government’s farcical slowness over updating election imprint rules” to deal with the internet.

What’s more, a child born the day the Electoral Commission first recommended such changes would be have done its GCSEs last year.

And a child born on the day Parliament first legislated to give the powers to update these rules? They could be two years into university by now.

But finally, slowly, making snails look like Usain Bolt, we have a government consultation on the details of how to update election imprint rules for the online world.

Here is is.

Transparency-in-digital-campaigning-digital-imprints-consultation-from-Cabinet-Office



Keep up with news about elections by email

If you’d like to be notified by email when new posts about how are how our elections are run appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

