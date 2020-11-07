PODCAST – A fresh way of talking about liberal values, with Tom King
Author of excellent pamphlet The Generous Society Tom King was my guest for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts. We talked about his new pamphlet, the importance of generosity to liberals and what Liberal Democrats can pick up from Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
Feedback very welcome
Show notes
- Read The Generous Society.
- John Stuart Mill’s On Liberty.
- Jim Hacker wonders how best to do a political broadcast.
- Michael J Sandel’s The Tyranny of Merit: What’s Become of the Common Good? – Bookshop / Amazon.*
- Tom King on Twitter.
- Music by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
* This list includes affiliate links which generate a commission for each sale made.
