PODCAST – A fresh way of talking about liberal values, with Tom King

Author of excellent pamphlet The Generous Society Tom King was my guest for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts. We talked about his new pamphlet, the importance of generosity to liberals and what Liberal Democrats can pick up from Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

Enjoy the show? Spread the word

Follow the show on Twitter.

Like the show on Facebook.

Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.

* This list includes affiliate links which generate a commission for each sale made.