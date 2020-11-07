Political

PODCAST – A fresh way of talking about liberal values, with Tom King

Author of excellent pamphlet The Generous Society Tom King was my guest for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts. We talked about his new pamphlet, the importance of generosity to liberals and what Liberal Democrats can pick up from Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

