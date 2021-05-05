Sad news about long-standing Liberal Democrat, former councillor, Parliamentary candidate and party office holder extraordinaire, Jonathan Davies. After a long illness during which he was looked after in a care home in South London, Jonathan died earlier this week.

He was a councillor in Barnet and stood for Parliament there. He also held many key posts in the party over the years, and didn’t just hold them. He worked hard at them, including as chair of the English Party and later an appeals panel member. For many decades, he was for many of us the person to turn for legal and compliance advice, and he helped us all avoid so many problems.

Thank you for all your wide advice and support Jonathan, and much love to all the family and friends now mourning.

His funeral will be this weekend in Brighton.