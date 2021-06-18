The other by-elections this week

In addition to this week’s Parliamentary by-election, there were seven local council contests, a mix of by-elections and contests postponed from the May elections.

East Garioch, Aberdeenshire Council

Trevor Mason stood for the Lib Dems.

As with all Scottish council by-elections, this one was fought under the alternative vote, but the previous council elections were fought under STV (as there were multiple seats elected then but just the one seat up this time). Because the Lib Dems didn’t top the poll in the STV contest, this was both nominally a Lib Dem defence but also one where the party was starting well behind.

Elham Valley, Kent County Council

No Lib Dem candidate alas, although we had fought the seat last time (in 2017).

Upper Culm, Mid Devon Council

The Lib Dem candidate was Sean Ritchie:

Sewell, Norfolk County Council

Helen Arundell stood for the Liberal Democrats.

Sewell, Norwich Council

Helen Arundell also stood here:

Old Cleeve and District, Somerset West and Taunton Council

The Liberal Democrat candidate was Steve Griffiths … and he is now a councillor:

Felbridge, Tandridge Council

Richard Fowler stood for the Liberal Democrats. That’s a welcome return to the party contesting the ward after not standing in the previous two contests.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

