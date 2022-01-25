Ronnie Fearn, former Southport MP, passes away

The Liverpool Echo brings sad news about the former Liberal then Liberal Democrat MP for Southport:

Tributes have been paid to a former Merseyside MP, described as “Mr Southport”, who has died aged 90.

Ronald Fearn, known as Ronnie, was MP for Southport from 1987 to 1992 and 1997 to 2001, serving first as a member of the Liberal party and later as a Liberal Democrat.

He also served as a councillor for Sefton Council from 1974 to 2016 and previously for the county council – he was the longest serving councillor in the borough by the time of his retirement in his 80s, having served in politics for over 50 years.