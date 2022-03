What can you see in this photograph of Hornsey Lane, on the border between Haringey and Islington? Not very much. And that’s good news.

Because not only has the months old pile of road works barriers gone and the defunct recycling sign gone but now also, nine years after that sign went, the pole it was on has gone too.

With that achieved, it’s time to get back on the case regarding water leaks…

