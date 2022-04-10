Five times the polls got it wrong… but you should still pay attention to them
During the week I was on Matt Chorley’s Times Radio show talking about five political polling disasters, what we can learn from them and why we should still pay attention to the polls:
Find out more about these five disasters, and other triumphs for political polls in my new book, Polling Unpacked: the history, uses and abuses of political opinion polls.
According to the Sunday Times, it is “Essential reading for anyone seeking to understand modern politics … comprehensive yet surprisingly fun”.
