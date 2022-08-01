Less than a third of voters want more grammar schools
New polling from JL Partners includes this:
Thinking about grammar schools and schools that select pupils by ability, which of the following best reflects your views?
The government should encourage more schools to select by academic ability and build more grammar schools – 30%
The government should retain the existing grammar schools, but should not allow more selective schools or new grammar schools to be built – 21%
The government should stop schools selecting by academic ability and the existing grammar schools should be opened to children of all abilities – 27%
Not sure – 22%
Although talking of more grammar schools has been a favourite topic in internal Conservative Party debates over many years, it’s not where the public is at.
