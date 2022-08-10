Former Labour Mayor and Parliamentary candidate joins Liberal Democrats

Shropshire Live reports:

Jon Tandy, former Labour Mayor of Shrewsbury, Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Shrewsbury, and Shropshire Labour Party Councillor of 16 years has today announced his defection to the Liberal Democrats…

Jon Tandy said: “… The Labour Party I joined 35 years ago is gone. The influence of Corbyn and Momentum is still present like a nasty hangover, especially in Shrewsbury and Atcham. I can’t sit by and stick with them when there are other strong alternatives locally.

“I’m born and bred in Shrewsbury, I love this town. The Liberal Democrats are providing the community leadership that we need to keep making Shrewsbury a better place to live for everyone. They really care about our town, and I’m going to be backing the Lib Dems all the way to win votes and seats from both the Tories and Labour.”