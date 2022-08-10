Political

Former Labour Mayor and Parliamentary candidate joins Liberal Democrats

Shropshire Live reports:

Jon Tandy, former Labour Mayor of Shrewsbury, Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Shrewsbury, and Shropshire Labour Party Councillor of 16 years has today announced his defection to the Liberal Democrats…

Jon Tandy said: “… The Labour Party I joined 35 years ago is gone. The influence of Corbyn and Momentum is still present like a nasty hangover, especially in Shrewsbury and Atcham. I can’t sit by and stick with them when there are other strong alternatives locally.

“I’m born and bred in Shrewsbury, I love this town. The Liberal Democrats are providing the community leadership that we need to keep making Shrewsbury a better place to live for everyone. They really care about our town, and I’m going to be backing the Lib Dems all the way to win votes and seats from both the Tories and Labour.”

Welcome, Jon.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

"*" indicates required fields

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.