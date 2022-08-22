Sewage dumping monitors missing or broken on a huge scale

Eyebrow raising statistics dug up by the Liberal Democrats in The Independent:

Monitors being used for measuring the amount of sewage being pumped into the sea across the UK are faulty or not even installed, the Liberal Democrats have said…

Event Duration Monitors (EDMs) … measure the number and length of sewage dumps from storm overflows… [But] the party found that 1,802 monitors installed by water companies across the UK did not work for at least 90% of the time, while there were no monitors installed during 1,717 storm overflows.

In total, 24% of sewage discharges went unmonitored last year, it said.