Political come back for the tractor porn ex-MP?
As spotted by Jonathan Calder, the disgraced Conservative MP whose resignation triggered the Tiverton and Honiton by-election is pondering a political comeback:
Neil Parish is plotting a remarkable political comeback. The disgraced former Tory MP, who quit after being found watching porn in the House of Commons after claiming he was searching for a combine harvester online, is looking for redemption.
And he hopes to find that by standing as an independent in the Tiverton and Honiton seat he was forced out of earlier this year…
He rules out running for reselection as a Tory – “once you’re out you’re out” he notes, “I don’t think they would have me.” [The i]
An ex-Conservative independent would help Lib Dem MP Richard Foord’s re-election chances. Though it’s worth noting that Parish talked about standing in the by-election as an independent, and then didn’t.
Yes, could split the Tory vote.I , however, would want to know the damage he could cause to the LibDem vote.