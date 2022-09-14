PODCAST – The cancellation of the Lib Dem autumn conference
I joined John Potter and the Lib Dem Pod team for a special show looking at why the party cancelled its autumn federal conference in Brighton. We talked about the decision with Federal Conference Committee Chair, Cllr Nick da Costa, Cllr Hannah Kitching and PPC Laura Gordon.
Show notes
- Why conference was cancelled and the alternatives considered.
- Latest information on hotel and travel refunds.
- The Lib Dem Pod podcast.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
