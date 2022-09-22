How did the public hear about candidates in the May local elections?

Interesting and useful data from the Electoral Commission in their report on the 2022 local elections:

At the 2022 elections, people continued to receive information about candidates and parties from a range of different sources, and in a variety of formats.

The most common ways people reported seeing information on parties and candidates were:

leaflet or flyer, either from a candidate / political party (49%) or another source (23%)

word of mouth / mentioned by friends / family / carer (12%)

social media (generic posts or adverts which did not seem targeted) (10%)

newspapers (10%)

posters or billboards (10%)

I talked to a candidate / candidates directly (10%)

Older age groups (65+) were more likely than the youngest age group (18 to 24) to say that they had seen a leaflet or flyer from a candidate or political party, and to say that they had spoken to a candidate or political party. Younger age groups were more likely to mention seeing information on social media.