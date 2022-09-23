Conservative councillor joins Lib Dem on Bath & North East Somerset Council
Paul May, who represents Publow with Whitchurch on Bath & North East Somerset Council, has left the Conservative Party and joined the Liberal Democrats…
He was accepted into the Lib Dem Group at a special meeting held in Keynsham yesterday.
He said: “I entered politics in order to best represent my residents, and I have come to the realisation I can do that most successfully in B&NES as a Lib Dem. I admire the local leadership, appreciate what they are achieving, and share their values. I want to be part of the ambitious team delivering for B&NES now and in the next administration.”
Cllr Kevin Guy, the leader of B&NES Council, said: “I’m delighted that Paul recognises the best way he can get the best outcomes for his residents is by being part of the Lib Dem team in B&NES and I take it as a strong endorsement of our achievements, and direction. As a membership-led organisation, we were transparent in our process for accepting Paul, and we are delighted to have someone of his character, and calibre, in our team.”
