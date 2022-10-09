Liberal Democrats ask Cabinet Secretary to investigate Chancellor

The Observer reports:

The head of the civil service is facing calls to order an investigation into whether Kwasi Kwarteng breached the ministerial code when he attended a champagne reception with hedge fund managers after his mini-budget…

He is being asked to clarify whether he adhered to the ministerial code at the Conservative party gathering. The code states that ministers who discuss official business at a “social occasion” while not in the presence of civil servants must report the content of discussions to their department as soon as possible…

Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrat cabinet office spokesperson, has written to cabinet secretary Simon Case, demanding to know whether the code has been breached. “The image of the chancellor quaffing champagne with bankers just hours after announcing his tax cuts for the very wealthiest in society is bad enough,” she said. “But it would be unforgivable if it turns out Kwasi Kwarteng discussed his plans with hedge fund managers who have since been profiting from the fall in the pound.”