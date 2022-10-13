Alastair Mitton selected for Ealing Central and Acton

The local Liberal Democrat website brings the news:

Ealing Liberal Democrats have selected long-term Ealing resident and community campaigner Alastair Mitton as our Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for Ealing Central and Acton…

[He] said, “I am incredibly honoured to have been selected to carry the Liberal Democrat standard for the next General Election. I look forward to making the case for the decent, sensible politics that everyone yearns for.

“The Conservatives are in complete disarray with more abrupt turns that a finalist on Strictly. The public must be getting dizzy – no one can plan their life. The markets have come to their damming verdict on this government, and it is costing ordinary, hard working people dearly. It will cost them even more in the coming weeks and months.”

He added:

“Labour have abandoned Ealing. It is just not good enough to say they are holding an investigation into Rupa Huq. Kier Starmer and Sadiq Khan have both already condemned her comments as racist. Rupa Huq should do the decent thing – resign and face the voters. Labour’s record locally is one of failure almost everywhere you look. It’s time for change. I look forward to the election whenever it may come, the earlier the better”.