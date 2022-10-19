A good fortnight for Lib Dem fundraising

ITV reports:

Sources in the Liberal Democrats have told ITV News that five new major donors – giving £50,000 each a year – have signed up in the past 10 days, including one who previously gave to the Conservatives.

The donors have each added their names to a group known as the Liberal Alliance that provide funds to specifically target Conservative MPs in so-called Blue Wall seats…

Sources said that two of the donors had approached the party out of the blue to ask if they could help.