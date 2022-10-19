Political

A good fortnight for Lib Dem fundraising

ITV reports:

Sources in the Liberal Democrats have told ITV News that five new major donors – giving £50,000 each a year – have signed up in the past 10 days, including one who previously gave to the Conservatives.

The donors have each added their names to a group known as the Liberal Alliance that provide funds to specifically target Conservative MPs in so-called Blue Wall seats…

Sources said that two of the donors had approached the party out of the blue to ask if they could help.

Story also covered in the Financial Times.

