What is it with Conservatives in Surrey at the moment?
Story #1:
A Horley councillor has lost the Tory whip after posting what his party called “wholly unacceptable and grossly offensive” posts from a now-deleted Twitter account.
Surrey County Councillor Andy Lynch was investigated by the Conservatives for posts made last month from an account with the handle @TheLandlorduk…
In May this year Cllr Lynch was found to be in breach of the county council’s code of conduct for separate posts sent in February from a different Twitter account, now also deleted, with the handle @cllrAndyLynch. [ITV]
Story #2:
The chairman of the East Surrey Conservative Association has resigned last week after it was emerged that he shared a racist meme about prime minister Rishi Sunak, according to a report.
Andrew Baird shared an offensive image with Tory colleagues on the Tory Whatsapp group for the Surrey area, leaked photos have revealed. [Eastern Eye]
