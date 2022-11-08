Political

My priorities for the next three years

What should the priorities be for the Liberal Democrat Federal Party President over the next three years? Here’s my answer to that, in my latest campaign video short:

One of the reasons it’s so important we continuing on the election winning streak we’ve created since the 2019 setback is the possibility of securing electoral reform for the House of Commons:

For more about how we can keep that progress growing, and accelerate it, see my full campaign video:

Liberal Democrat party members should have had their ballots for our internal elections by now. If you haven’t, drop an email to elections@libdems.org.uk

