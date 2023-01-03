Bromley Conservative councillor attacks person who reports crime

The Daily Mirror reports:

A Tory councillor has triggered fury after suggesting an alleged rape victim was “likely” to be a prostitute.

Shaun Slator used a New Year’s Eve tweet to target the complainant who reported being attacked in a South London park in the early hours of December 30.

Underneath a Twitter post of an online media report headlined “Woman raped in Plumstead park in early hours” – and which included a police comment – he wrote: “More likely that it’s a punter that didn’t pay.”

Confronted by the Mirror, defiant Mr Slator, who sits on neighbouring Bromley Council, said: “I’m not promoting rape, am I?”

He admitted: “I don’t know that she is or she isn’t (a prostitute), do you?”…

Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney said: “This is a disgusting comment to make.

“The councillor should apologise immediately and retract these disgraceful comments.

“I expect the Conservative Party to suspend him without delay.

“These attitudes towards rape should not be tolerated anywhere in this country, and especially in our politics.

“For elected representatives to spout such offensive remarks on this crime really is shocking.”