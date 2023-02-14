Angus MacDonald selected for Ross, Skye and Lochaber

The Ross-shire Journal reports:

A Highland councillor has announced that he is going to go up against sitting MP Ian Blackford in the next general election.

Angus MacDonald has been selected to stand as a Liberal Democrat in opposition to the current SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

Mr Blackford was also, until recently, leader of the party at Westminster…

Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist [Angus MacDonald] has in the past run and sold a variety of businesses such as Edinburgh Financial Publishing, Financial News and Helius Energy. However, he is now in the business of giving back having built Highland Cinema in Fort William in order to serve the local community. He is also the chairman of his son’s business, The Highland Soap Company.