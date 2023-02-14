Angus MacDonald selected for Ross, Skye and Lochaber
The Ross-shire Journal reports:
A Highland councillor has announced that he is going to go up against sitting MP Ian Blackford in the next general election.
Angus MacDonald has been selected to stand as a Liberal Democrat in opposition to the current SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber.
Mr Blackford was also, until recently, leader of the party at Westminster…
Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist [Angus MacDonald] has in the past run and sold a variety of businesses such as Edinburgh Financial Publishing, Financial News and Helius Energy. However, he is now in the business of giving back having built Highland Cinema in Fort William in order to serve the local community. He is also the chairman of his son’s business, The Highland Soap Company.
This is the constituency previously represented by Charles Kennedy.
See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.
Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections
If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)
"*" indicates required fields
Leave a Reply