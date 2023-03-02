Emma Matanle selected for Hertsmere
Liberal Democrat members in Hertsmere have selected Emma Matanle as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate:
The Watford Observer adds:
Emma Matanle, a policy analyst who previously worked for the UN, has launched her candidacy for the constituency, which is currently represented by Conservative MP Oliver Dowden…
The prospective MP said: “I am absolutely delighted to be selected by the Hertsmere Liberal Democrats to be their candidate in the next general election.
“Residents have told me that the cost of living crisis is really tough for them, and they’re concerned about the development threat to local fields and farmland.
“Every day I’m hearing about the collapse of local bus services, the hundreds of potholes on our disintegrating roads, and how neither the borough nor county councils – both Tory controlled – are delivering for the people of Hertsmere.”
See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.
