These comments about the House of Commons sound rather familiar

Just as what gets said about the House of Commons Speaker these days isn’t quite so new, so too comments about the House of Commons overall have a certain continuity about them.

Here’s what the Quarterly Review wrote in 1830 of our lower House, a few years before it was burnt down:

There is something in the very atmosphere of the House unfavourable to bold and uncompromising conduct. It is, de facto, a sort of overgrown club. This is the worst part of the business. Things are every day admitted in private among the members, which are studiously denied or concealed in the speeches reported from the gallery. (January 1830, p.271-2)