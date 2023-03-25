Political

So that’s why I have so many potholes to report

Time Out has the story:

According to a 2022 study conducted by the Bill Plant Driving School, the borough of Islington has more potholes in its roads than any other part of the UK. The survey discovered 3,804 potholes in 148 miles of road: a staggering 25.74 potholes per mile, 22 more than the national average.

The runner-up was the Metropolitan Borough of Kirklees in West Yorkshire, which boasted a still-impressive 19.74 potholes per mile in comparison.

I better do some more pointing and reporting…

