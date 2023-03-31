Top six councils for recycling are all Lib Dem led

As Let’s Recycle reports:

Three Rivers district council was the best local authority in England at recycling in 2021/22… South Oxfordshire district council had the second highest recycling rate at 62.7%, while the champions of 2020/21 – St Albans district and city council in Hertfordshire – completed the top three with a rate of 62.4%.

Last year, the top four slots were filled by Lib Dem led councils; now it is up to six.

Congratulations to all those Lib Dem teams – and thank you to everyone else whose campaigning also helped elect them.

