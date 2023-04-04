Leaver votes split four ways over benefit levels

A recent YouGov poll finds:

Thinking about the level of benefits, do you think they are too high, too low, or is the balance about right?

Benefit payments are too high: 27% Leave voters (19% overall)

Benefit payments are too low: 25% Leave voters (33% overall)

The balance is about right 23% Leave voters (19% overall)

Don’t know: 26% Leave voters (29% overall)