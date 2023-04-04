Leaver votes split four ways over benefit levels
A recent YouGov poll finds:
Thinking about the level of benefits, do you think they are too high, too low, or is the balance about right?
Benefit payments are too high: 27% Leave voters (19% overall)
Benefit payments are too low: 25% Leave voters (33% overall)
The balance is about right 23% Leave voters (19% overall)
Don’t know: 26% Leave voters (29% overall)
What is meant by “benefits” was left for people to define for themselves in answering the question. That pensioners were more likely than younger people to say benefits are too high makes me suspect that they were not thinking of the state pension as a benefit when answering this question.
