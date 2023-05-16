Rachel Bentley selected for Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Southwark Liberal Democrats report:

Rachel was elected as a councillor for North Bermondsey on Southwark Council in May 2022 and currently serves as the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrat Council Group and Local Economy spokesperson. Already a hard-working and determined campaigner prior to her election, Rachel has earned accolades in her role as a councillor standing up for residents on numerous issues including housing, social care and community safety. She has led campaigns to protect Southwark’s parks for community use, tackle period poverty and strengthen the local economy. She has brought together groups from multiple London boroughs against the disruptive Oceandiva party boat and championed the environment by planting trees and tackling the blight of litter and fly-tipping.

Upon her selection, Rachel said,

“I’m honoured to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark. My belief in a better future drove me to stand as a councillor last year and it drives me now to be the next MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark.

“I love this area’s diverse neighbourhoods and its long proud history but it is being let down by both the Conservatives in Westminster and Labour locally. Too many people are struggling whether from rising household bills, being unable to access medical treatment or worrying about the impact of poor air quality and sewage in our rivers on the environment. Now more than ever with the cost of living crisis, creaking public services and the climate emergency, we need a government that works and an MP that cares. It’s clear that we don’t just need a change of government, we need a fresh start as a country. I promise to work tirelessly to earn every vote and be an MP who represents all our communities with integrity.”

Richard Wingfield, Chair of the Southwark Liberal Democrats, said:

“I am delighted that Rachel has been selected as our candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark. In just her first year, she has shown herself to be a fierce and determined campaigner for the issues that matter to people across the constituency. With experience across the public, private and charitable sectors, Rachel knows how to get things done, and, as a councillor, she’s standing up for her residents and communities day in day out.

“The people of Bermondsey and Old Southwark have been let down for the last eight years by a MP whose atrocious behaviour saw him suspended from Parliament and the Labour party. At the next general election, people will have the chance to vote for Rachel and to get a hard-working MP whose work ethic and dedication to the community are beyond reproach. We’re looking forward to seeing a Liberal Democrat MP represent Bermondsey and Old Southwark once more.”