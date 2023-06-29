More chunky swings from Labour to Lib Dem in by-elections

Five principal authority council by-elections this week and, hooray, a full set of Lib Dem candidates.

A pair of contests in Labour-held seats in London saw chunky swings to the Lib Dems in both:

Congratulations to Vikas Aggarwal and the team on moving up into second, overtaking the Greens.

Another good increase and swing from Labour for Paul Dennison and the team.

A big swing from the Conservatives too in another contest, this one caused by the new Mayor of Bedford standing down as a councillor:

Thomas Townsend was the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Elsewhere, it’s welcome to a new Lib Dem councillor:

Congratulations to Richard Crabb and the team.

Result from East Cliff and Springbourne (Paul Radcliffe) to come.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.

