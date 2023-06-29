More chunky swings from Labour to Lib Dem in by-elections
Five principal authority council by-elections this week and, hooray, a full set of Lib Dem candidates.
A pair of contests in Labour-held seats in London saw chunky swings to the Lib Dems in both:
Congratulations to Vikas Aggarwal and the team on moving up into second, overtaking the Greens.
Another good increase and swing from Labour for Paul Dennison and the team.
A big swing from the Conservatives too in another contest, this one caused by the new Mayor of Bedford standing down as a councillor:
Thomas Townsend was the Liberal Democrat candidate.
Elsewhere, it’s welcome to a new Lib Dem councillor:
Congratulations to Richard Crabb and the team.
Result from East Cliff and Springbourne (Paul Radcliffe) to come.
For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.
