Andrew Hollyer selected by Lib Dems for York Outer

Yahoo! News reports:

The Liberal Democrats have chosen Haxby & Wigginton councillor Andrew Hollyer to contest the York Outer constituency at the next General Election.

Andrew was selected following a ballot of party members and has vowed to campaign for a better deal for the communities that make up the York Outer constituency.

Cllr Hollyer said: “More and more people are turning to the Liberal Democrats as a positive choice for a fairer society, and I am looking forward to continuing to work with local residents to get action on the issues that matter most to them.

“Improving access to health services is a key priority for me, and I know from personal experience how vital it is. In 2016 I was diagnosed with cancer and saw the best and worst of the NHS throughout my year-long treatment period.”