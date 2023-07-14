Council by-election candidate scores 0 votes

Four normal principal authority council by-elections this week, all with Lib Dem candidates hooray, plus an all-independent affair for the City of London.

That all-independent affair also threw up a rare ‘0 votes’ result for one candidate:

Elsewhere:

Thank you to Matt Mears for being the Liberal Democrat candidate.

David Terrar was the Lib Dem candidate, putting the party on the ballot paper in a ward not previously contested; thank you.

Another ward with a Lib Dem after previous no-show on the ballot paper. Thank you here to Claire Pattie.

Result to come: West Depwade (Lib Dem candidate Ian Spratt)

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, this by-election at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

Congratulations Adam Ward!

