Could Nadine Dorries be forced out of Parliament?

The Financial Times reports news of a possible push to force Nadine Dorries to live up to her promise to stand down from Parliament:

Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant told the Financial Times he wanted to see the restoration of a parliamentary rule from 1801 stating that “no member do presume to go out of town without leave of this House” …

The MP for Mid Bedfordshire and former culture secretary has angered opposition MPs and some fellow Tories by remaining in post since she announced on June 9 that she would step down “with immediate effect”…

According to House of Commons records, she has not spoken in the Commons since July last year or worked on either a select committee or bill committee.

The records also show Dorries has voted on legislation on only four days in the past year, most recently in April.