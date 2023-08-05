Could Nadine Dorries be forced out of Parliament?
The Financial Times reports news of a possible push to force Nadine Dorries to live up to her promise to stand down from Parliament:
Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant told the Financial Times he wanted to see the restoration of a parliamentary rule from 1801 stating that “no member do presume to go out of town without leave of this House” …
The MP for Mid Bedfordshire and former culture secretary has angered opposition MPs and some fellow Tories by remaining in post since she announced on June 9 that she would step down “with immediate effect”…
According to House of Commons records, she has not spoken in the Commons since July last year or worked on either a select committee or bill committee.
The records also show Dorries has voted on legislation on only four days in the past year, most recently in April.
Sign up to get the latest news and analysis
"*" indicates required fields
Leave a Reply