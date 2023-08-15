An important change in polling over immigration

I’ve covered before the long-term shifts in public opinion in favour of immigration, but here’s another change going on too.

As Will Jennings has spotted, since 2021 we’ve entered a new period of Labour being consistently rated better than the Conservatives on this issue. That’s something which hasn’t happened in the previous decades:

Here’s the more recent data close up:

It’s another reason to doubt how well a focus on immigration will work for the Conservatives and it’s certainly a change in the basic politics of immigration that is often overlooked.

Get the essential polling book