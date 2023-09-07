Lib Dems win what was one of the safest Conservative seats in Shropshire

A doubly unusual contest to kick off this week’s principal authority council by-elections: a Wednesday contest, and one that produced a Conservative gain from the Greens:

The last time there was a Liberal Democrat candidate in this ward was in 2007.

Six more contests were held on Thursday. One with for the City of London but the other five all had Liberal Democrat candidates, which is one up on when the wards were last up.

First up, we have a Liberal Democrat gain from the Conservatives, winning what was one of their safest seats in Shropshire for the first time ever:

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, this by-election at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

