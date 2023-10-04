GB News viewers as likely as ITV News viewers to support the Lib Dems

All the caveats about this only being one poll apply, of course. Though the sample sizes for the cross-tabs are very chunky, giving them more reliability than usual. Plus the basic picture – that Liberal Democrat support is rather higher amongst media outlets that don’t appear to like the party and which party activists hardly even consume – is one that will be familiar to long-term readers.

As Matt Singh has pointed out, also worth noting that:

BBC and ITV News’ audiences are both pretty much in line with voters as a whole. Worth saying that differences elsewhere could either be a function of demographics, or reflect output.

