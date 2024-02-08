Lib Dem Spring 2024 conference agenda published

The combined agenda and directory are out for the Liberal Democrat Spring Federal Conference, being held in York in March.

As I write in it:

My very first federal party conference was a spring conference just before a general election, when the party was buoyed by by-election wins and getting back on track after some very difficult years. Sound

familiar? That was 1992, this is 2024, and there’s a crucial respect in which we need to break the parallels this year: we need to make sure that this time we play our full part in removing the Conservatives from power in

Westminster. We’ve had more by-election wins, have recovered further and face a more unpopular Conservative Party now than in 1992. So we can look forward to the election with optimism, tempered by the knowledge of just how many doorsteps and letterboxes we need to visit. There are two other big tasks for this year alongside winning our target seats in the general election. We need to continue to broaden and strengthen our grassroots recovery and our local powerbases with progress in this May’s local elections. We also need to make full use of the opportunities of a general election to build up our organisational strength outside our target seats – directing many of those efforts to our targets, but leaving all local parties stronger as a result. Our conference in York is an important part of achieving all those tasks. It’s where we can refine our policies, be trained, get inspired, exchange ideas, secure positive media coverage – and get the boost from catching up with our friends across the party.

Whether you’re coming in person, or joining online, I hope you enjoy conference, and make good use of it to boost your campaigning. Please don’t hesitate to grab me for any questions you have, or drop me an

email on president@libdems.org.uk

Registration information for conference – with both in-person and online options – is here.

