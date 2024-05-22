General election timetable, July 2024
From the Electoral Commission:
Timetable for a UK Parliamentary general election on 4 July 2024
The days which are disregarded in calculating the timetable for a UK Parliamentary election are Saturday, Sunday, bank holidays and any day appointed for public thanksgiving or mourning.
Please be aware that the timetable may change in the event of days being appointed for public thanksgiving or mourning.
The writ is taken to be received on the day following the dissolution of Parliament even in the event that the physical delivery of the writ is delayed.
|Event
|Working days before poll (deadline if not midnight)
|Date
|Dissolution of Parliament
|25 days
|Thursday 30 May
|Receipt of writ (taken as the day following the dissolution of Parliament)
|24 days
|Friday 31 May
|Publication of notice of election
|Not later than 22 days (4pm)
|Tuesday 4 June (4pm)
|Delivery of nomination papers
|Between 10am and 4pm on any working day after the publication of the notice of election until 4pm on the sixth day after the date of dissolution
|Until Friday 7 June (4pm)
|Deadline for delivery of nomination papers
|19 days (4pm)
|Friday 7 June (4pm)
|Deadline for withdrawals of nomination
|19 days (4pm)
|Friday 7 June (4pm)
|Making objections to nomination papers (except for objections on the grounds that an individual candidate may be disqualified under the Representation of the People Act 1981 – see Commission guidance)
|On 19 days (10am to 5pm), subject to the following: Between 10am and 12 noon objections can be made to all delivered nominations Between 12 noon and 5pm objections can only be made to nominations delivered after 4pm, 20 days before the poll
|Friday 7 June (10am – 5pm) 10am – 12noon objections can be made to all delivered nomination papers 12noon – 5pm only on those nomination papers delivered after 4pm on 6 June
|Deadline for the notification of appointment of election agent
|19 days (4pm)
|Friday 7 June (4pm)
|Publication of statement of persons nominated, including notice of poll and situation of polling stations
|If no objections: on 19 days (at 5pm) If objection(s) are made: Not before objection(s) are disposed of but not later than 18 days (4pm)
|Friday 7 June (5pm) If objection(s) are made: not before objection(s) are disposed of but not later than Monday 10 June (4pm)
|Publication of first interim election notice of alteration
|On 19 days
|Friday 7 June
|Deadline for receiving applications for registration
|12 days
|Tuesday 18 June
|Deadline for receiving new postal vote and postal proxy applications, and for changes to existing postal or proxy votes
|11 days (5pm)
|Wednesday 19 June (5pm)
|Deadline for receiving new applications to vote by proxy (not postal proxy or emergency proxies)
|6 days (5pm)
|Wednesday 26 June (5pm)
|Deadline for receiving applications for Voter Authority Certificates
|6 days (5pm)
|Wednesday 26 June (5pm)
|Publication of second interim election notice of alteration
|Between 18 days and 6 days
|Between Monday 10 June and Wednesday 26 June
|Publication of final election notice of alteration
|5 days
|Thursday 27 June
|Deadline for notification of appointment of polling and counting agents
|5 days
|Thursday 27 June
|First date that electors can apply for a replacement for lost postal votes
|4 days
|Friday 28 June
|Deadline for notification of appointment of sub agents
|2 days
|Tuesday 2 July
|Polling day
|0 (7am to 10pm)
|7am to 10pm Thursday 4 July 2024
|Last time for re-issue of spoilt or lost postal votes
|0 (5pm)
|Thursday 4 July (5pm)
|Deadline for emergency proxy applications
|0 (5pm)
|Thursday 4 July (5pm)
|Last time to alter the register due to clerical error or court appeal
|0 (9pm)
|Thursday 4 July (9pm)
|Deadline for production of temporary Voter Authority Certificate
|0 (10pm)
|Thursday 4 July (10pm)
|After the declaration of result
|Delivery of return as to election expenses
|Within 35 calendar days after the date the election result is declared
|If result is declared on 4 July: Thursday 8 August If result is declared on 5 July: Friday 9 August
|Deadline for sending postal vote identifier rejection notices
|Within the period of three months beginning with the date of the poll
|Friday 4 October
|Deadline for spending returns of political parties and non party campaigners who spend less than £250,000
|Within three months of the election
|Friday 4 October
|Deadline for spending returns of political parties and non party campaigners who spend more than £250,000
|Within six months of the election
|Monday 6 January 2025
