General election timetable, July 2024

From the Electoral Commission:

Timetable for a UK Parliamentary general election on 4 July 2024

The days which are disregarded in calculating the timetable for a UK Parliamentary election are Saturday, Sunday, bank holidays and any day appointed for public thanksgiving or mourning.

Please be aware that the timetable may change in the event of days being appointed for public thanksgiving or mourning.

The writ is taken to be received on the day following the dissolution of Parliament even in the event that the physical delivery of the writ is delayed.