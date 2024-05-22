Political

General election timetable, July 2024

From the Electoral Commission:

Timetable for a UK Parliamentary general election on 4 July 2024

The days which are disregarded in calculating the timetable for a UK Parliamentary election are Saturday, Sunday, bank holidays and any day appointed for public thanksgiving or mourning.

Please be aware that the timetable may change in the event of days being appointed for public thanksgiving or mourning.

The writ is taken to be received on the day following the dissolution of Parliament even in the event that the physical delivery of the writ is delayed.

EventWorking days before poll (deadline if not midnight)Date
Dissolution of Parliament25 daysThursday 30 May
Receipt of writ (taken as the day following the dissolution of Parliament)24 daysFriday 31 May
Publication of notice of electionNot later than 22 days (4pm)Tuesday 4 June (4pm)
Delivery of nomination papersBetween 10am and 4pm on any working day after the publication of the notice of election until 4pm on the sixth day after the date of dissolutionUntil Friday 7 June (4pm)
Deadline for delivery of nomination papers19 days (4pm)Friday 7 June (4pm)
Deadline for withdrawals of nomination19 days (4pm)Friday 7 June (4pm)
Making objections to nomination papers   (except for objections on the grounds that an individual candidate may be disqualified under the Representation of the People Act 1981 – see Commission guidance)On 19 days (10am to 5pm), subject to the following:   Between 10am and 12 noon objections can be made to all delivered nominations   Between 12 noon and 5pm objections can only be made to nominations delivered after 4pm, 20 days before the pollFriday 7 June (10am – 5pm)     10am – 12noon objections can be made to all delivered nomination papers   12noon – 5pm only on those nomination papers delivered after 4pm on 6 June
Deadline for the notification of appointment of election agent19 days (4pm)Friday 7 June (4pm)
Publication of statement of persons nominated, including notice of poll and situation of polling stationsIf no objections: on 19 days (at 5pm)   If objection(s) are made: Not before objection(s) are disposed of but not later than 18 days (4pm)Friday 7 June (5pm)     If objection(s) are made: not before objection(s) are disposed of but not later than Monday 10 June (4pm)
Publication of first interim election notice of alterationOn 19 daysFriday 7 June
Deadline for receiving applications for registration12 daysTuesday 18 June
Deadline for receiving new postal vote and postal proxy applications, and for changes to existing postal or proxy votes11 days (5pm)Wednesday 19 June (5pm)
Deadline for receiving new applications to vote by proxy (not postal proxy or emergency proxies)6 days (5pm)Wednesday 26 June (5pm)
Deadline for receiving applications for Voter Authority Certificates6 days (5pm)Wednesday 26 June (5pm)
Publication of second interim election notice of alterationBetween 18 days and 6 daysBetween Monday 10 June and Wednesday 26 June
Publication of final election notice of alteration5 daysThursday 27 June
Deadline for notification of appointment of polling and counting agents5 daysThursday 27 June
First date that electors can apply for a replacement for lost postal votes4 daysFriday 28 June
Deadline for notification of appointment of sub agents2 daysTuesday 2 July
Polling day0 (7am to 10pm)7am to 10pm Thursday 4 July 2024
Last time for re-issue of spoilt or lost postal votes0 (5pm)Thursday 4 July (5pm)
Deadline for emergency proxy applications0 (5pm)Thursday 4 July (5pm)
Last time to alter the register due to clerical error or court appeal0 (9pm)Thursday 4 July (9pm)
Deadline for production of temporary Voter Authority Certificate0 (10pm)Thursday 4 July (10pm)
After the declaration of result
Delivery of return as to election expensesWithin 35 calendar days after the date the election result is declared    If result is declared on 4 July: Thursday 8 August   If result is declared on 5 July: Friday 9 August
Deadline for sending postal vote identifier rejection noticesWithin the period of three months beginning with the date of the pollFriday 4 October
Deadline for spending returns of political parties and non party campaigners who spend less than £250,000Within three months of the electionFriday 4 October
Deadline for spending returns of political parties and non party campaigners who spend more than £250,000Within six months of the electionMonday 6 January 2025

