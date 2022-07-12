Wow, that dog can jump
Micky the Alsatian Dog was claimed to be the world’s greatest canine jumper back in 1930:
And more:
I don’t know how Micky did at explaining politics though, and as far as I know he didn’t appear in any election leaflets.
The only exercise my cat gets is steatching on the sofa then collapsing in a heap back on to it !!!