Pink Dog

Wow, that dog can jump

Micky the Alsatian Dog was claimed to be the world’s greatest canine jumper back in 1930:

And more:

I don’t know how Micky did at explaining politics though, and as far as I know he didn’t appear in any election leaflets.

One response to “Wow, that dog can jump”

  1. The only exercise my cat gets is steatching on the sofa then collapsing in a heap back on to it !!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.