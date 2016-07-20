Brexit, Briefly – what will really happen next?
Watch the new fun (yet educational) video from CGP Grey:
Britain is leaving the European Union… or maybe not? Let’s place some odds on what might or might not happen with Brexit.
Well worth a read on what happens with Brexit are Nick Clegg’s papers setting out how negotiations to leave will really (not) work.
[…] CGP Grey has now turned his attention to the Brexit options. He talks very fast on this following video. In fact, I don’t remember him talking this fast on any of his previous videos. He talks faster than the actors on West Wing. In 6’57” he beautifully explains the Brexit scenario and the post-Brexit options. It really is brilliant. Hat-tip: Dr Mark Pack […]
