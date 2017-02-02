Creating a new strategy for the Liberal Democrats: kicking off the process

The new Liberal Democrat Federal Board comes with a new responsibility for drawing up and then managing the party’s strategy. The Board has kicked off its work on this by creating a working group to draft proposals which will come to the Federal Board and then in turn to the party’s federal conference – aiming for this autumn.

I of course have a view or two on the party’s strategy. So I am really pleased to have my name in the list of the group’s members, and to have a great team of colleagues to work with:

Sal Brinton (Chair)

Jane Dodds (Welsh Rep)

Neil Fawcett

Jeremy Hargreaves (Federal Policy Committee Representative)

Caron Lindsay (Scottish Rep)

Gordon Lishman

Chris Maines (Federal Conference Committee Representative)

Mark Pack

This is what I said in my mini-statement which we all produced as part of the process of putting the group together: