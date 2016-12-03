Targeting Plus: how we can rebuild the Liberal Democrats

As a follow-up to last year’s pamphlet on building a Liberal Democrat core vote, over the summer I wrote a new pamphlet: How to rebuild the Liberal Democrats, now in an updated second edition.

Packed with fifty-three specific recommendations, it’s a more direct hands-on guide to what changes the party needs to make in strategy, organisation and activity not only to recover but to build a better, more durable and then more successful party than we have managed in the past.

The Targeting Plus strategy it sets out rests on four pillars: building a core vote, increasing capacity, a different model for local party development and innovation.

It has now been updated slightly in light of the lessons from the Witney and Richmond Park Parliamentary by-elections, along with a couple of other additions in response to earlier feedback (for which, thank you).

I’m also running a strategy survey for Liberal Democrat members so you can have your own say on what you think of these ideas.

Here is How to rebuild the Liberal Democrats in full for you to read:



Download this document

Find out more about the Lib Dems

Like to know more about the party’s strategy, prospects and performance? Just sign up for Liberal Democrat Newswire:



Email *

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack's blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day Click here for legal/privacy information

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.