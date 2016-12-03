Targeting Plus: how we can rebuild the Liberal Democrats
As a follow-up to last year’s pamphlet on building a Liberal Democrat core vote, over the summer I wrote a new pamphlet: How to rebuild the Liberal Democrats, now in an updated second edition.
Packed with fifty-three specific recommendations, it’s a more direct hands-on guide to what changes the party needs to make in strategy, organisation and activity not only to recover but to build a better, more durable and then more successful party than we have managed in the past.
The Targeting Plus strategy it sets out rests on four pillars: building a core vote, increasing capacity, a different model for local party development and innovation.
It has now been updated slightly in light of the lessons from the Witney and Richmond Park Parliamentary by-elections, along with a couple of other additions in response to earlier feedback (for which, thank you).
I’m also running a strategy survey for Liberal Democrat members so you can have your own say on what you think of these ideas.
Here is How to rebuild the Liberal Democrats in full for you to read:
Find out more about the Lib Dems
Like to know more about the party’s strategy, prospects and performance? Just sign up for Liberal Democrat Newswire:
There is one comment