Candidate arrested in Stoke on charges of inciting racial hatred

A candidate in the Stoke byelection has been arrested on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred… Barbara Fielding, 78, who is standing as an independent, was arrested after a complaint about her website, which calls for all immigrants to be repatriated and warns of a “seeping tide of Islamic warriors”. Police seized her mobile phone and computer and later released her on bail until next month… Staffordshire police confirmed that a 78-year-old woman had been arrested under section 19 of the Public Order Act 1986, which makes it an offence to publish or distribute written material which may stir up racial hatred. [The Guardian]

Amongst Barbara Fielding’s policies are abolishing Magna Carta (it’s unsigned and illegal, apparently), axing the NHS, restoring workhouses, banning trade unions and opposing those with “Israeli Jewish terrorist Karl Marx political views”. She is also rather keen on the monarchy:

Kings and Queens have been much maligned, ridiculed, humiliated, and down trodden, for far to long. Lets bring them all back, To get us out of the terrible mess Politicians have created.

