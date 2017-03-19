The Evening Standard is George Osborne’s Twitter account

Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been a masterclass in how a politician can build a huge direct audience which not only cuts out the media from a politician talking to voters but also repeatedly sets the agenda for that debilitated media too.

But direct audiences don’t just have to come with a twee bird logo. Enter stage left, George Osborne and the Evening Standard.

There’s much else to be said about the appointment, such as why so many of those who were so strident that a Royal Chater would be unwarranted interference by politicians in newspaper freedom as so muted on seeing a serving politician directly running a newspaper.

But there’s also a lesson in here for politicians and would-be politicians at all levels: the advantages of having a direct audience, whether it’s a councillor with an effective email list, an MP with a newspaper or a President with a Twitter account.