Deadlines and dates for the Liberal Democrat autumn conference in Bournemouth



The next Liberal Democrat federal conference will be in Bournemouth on 16-19 September (keeping the new ‘temporary’ sort-of-shorter format).

Here are the key dates ahead of it:

Drafting advice deadline for motions: 1pm, Wednesday 14 June

Motions submission deadline: 1pm, Wednesday 28 June

Drafting advice deadline for amendments and emergency motions: 1pm, Monday 21 August

Amendments, emergency motions, topical issues and questions to reports deadline: 1pm, Monday 4 September

