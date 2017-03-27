Deadlines and dates for the Liberal Democrat autumn conference in Bournemouth
The next Liberal Democrat federal conference will be in Bournemouth on 16-19 September (keeping the new ‘temporary’ sort-of-shorter format).
Here are the key dates ahead of it:
- Drafting advice deadline for motions: 1pm, Wednesday 14 June
- Motions submission deadline: 1pm, Wednesday 28 June
- Drafting advice deadline for amendments and emergency motions: 1pm, Monday 21 August
- Amendments, emergency motions, topical issues and questions to reports deadline: 1pm, Monday 4 September
