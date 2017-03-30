political Impressive praise for the Lib Dem Press Office March 30, 2017 - 11:14 pm To add to their humour and Twitter skills, comes this praise from one of the country’s most important political journalists: Lib Dems provide material at speed, they are creative, know their way around government, and work hard. From where I sit Lab minimal effort — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) March 30, 2017 Moreover: Interesting point about Corbyn and the media from @youngvulgarian here: pic.twitter.com/rqvNePfWRq — James Chalmers (@ProfChalmers) March 30, 2017 There are no comments Share your views Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Comment Name * Email * Website Comment moderation policy
