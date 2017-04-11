Four councillors quit Labour over Jeremy Corbyn

Ever since Jeremy Corbyn’s re-election as Labour leader, there has been a steady drip drip of Labour councillors and activists leaving the party. Sometimes leaving politics, sometimes moving over to the Liberal Democrats and sometimes switching to independence:

Four Gloucestershire councillors have walked away from the Labour Party blaming the politics of Jeremy Corbyn and his supporters for their departure.

Councillors Paul Hiett, Roger James, Tim Gwilliam and Bill Osborne have set up their own Independent Labour group saying they no longer like the direction the official party is taking.

Sources close the local politicians say the controversial Momentum movement, which was set up to promote Corbyn’s left wing agenda at grass roots level, is partly to blame for the departures. [Gloucestershire Live]